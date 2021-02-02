Dr Reddys Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,408.20 crore, up 11.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,408.20 crore in December 2020 up 11.96% from Rs. 3,044.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 443.70 crore in December 2020 down 14.95% from Rs. 521.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 836.80 crore in December 2020 up 1.43% from Rs. 825.00 crore in December 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 31.47 in December 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,428.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 41.79% over the last 12 months.