Dr Reddys Labs Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,044.00 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,044.00 crore in December 2019 up 11.43% from Rs. 2,731.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 521.70 crore in December 2019 up 30.62% from Rs. 399.40 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 825.00 crore in December 2019 up 5.81% from Rs. 779.70 crore in December 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 31.47 in December 2019 from Rs. 24.08 in December 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 3,189.15 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)