Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddys Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,731.70 crore, up 8.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,731.70 crore in December 2018 up 8.27% from Rs. 2,523.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 399.40 crore in December 2018 up 34.52% from Rs. 296.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 779.70 crore in December 2018 up 33.69% from Rs. 583.20 crore in December 2017.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 24.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.90 in December 2017.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,532.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 16.42% returns over the last 6 months and 17.38% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,703.70 2,572.50 2,501.30
Other Operating Income 28.00 58.50 21.70
Total Income From Operations 2,731.70 2,631.00 2,523.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 546.10 479.90 496.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 257.50 193.50 168.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.10 32.70 -18.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 471.90 503.00 476.70
Depreciation 193.50 190.80 198.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 274.90
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 794.40 857.30 589.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 493.40 373.80 337.20
Other Income 92.80 74.80 47.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 586.20 448.60 384.90
Interest 15.80 15.80 13.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 570.40 432.80 371.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 570.40 432.80 371.60
Tax 171.00 86.60 74.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 399.40 346.20 296.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 399.40 346.20 296.90
Equity Share Capital 83.00 83.00 82.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.08 20.86 17.90
Diluted EPS 24.05 20.83 17.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.08 20.86 17.90
Diluted EPS 24.05 20.83 17.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

