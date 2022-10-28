 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,331.80 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,331.80 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 5,786.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,114.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 995.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,939.70 crore in September 2022 up 23.92% from Rs. 1,565.30 crore in September 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 67.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 60.03 in September 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,491.20 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -1.72% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,305.70 5,215.40 5,786.90
Other Operating Income 26.10 17.50 --
Total Income From Operations 6,331.80 5,232.90 5,786.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 668.80 1,189.10 823.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 808.90 875.50 1,031.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 369.30 -153.30 173.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,151.70 1,045.70 1,010.40
Depreciation 309.20 301.80 294.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,431.70 1,334.70 1,389.10
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.50 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,589.70 639.40 1,065.70
Other Income 40.80 853.90 205.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,630.50 1,493.30 1,271.20
Interest 30.90 34.70 23.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,599.60 1,458.60 1,247.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,599.60 1,458.60 1,247.80
Tax 499.40 279.00 276.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,100.20 1,179.60 971.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,100.20 1,179.60 971.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.00 9.40 24.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,114.20 1,189.00 995.80
Equity Share Capital 83.20 83.20 83.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.13 71.64 60.03
Diluted EPS 66.98 71.49 59.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 66.12 71.64 60.03
Diluted EPS 66.98 71.49 59.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
