Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,786.90 crore, up 17.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,786.90 crore in September 2021 up 17.84% from Rs. 4,910.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 995.80 crore in September 2021 up 29.02% from Rs. 771.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,565.30 crore in September 2021 up 29.65% from Rs. 1,207.30 crore in September 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 60.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 46.54 in September 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,767.90 on November 04, 2021 (BSE)