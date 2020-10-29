172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dr-reddys-labs-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-4910-90-crore-up-2-04-y-o-y-6033351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,910.90 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,910.90 crore in September 2020 up 2.04% from Rs. 4,812.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 771.80 crore in September 2020 down 30.27% from Rs. 1,106.80 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,207.30 crore in September 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 1,117.80 crore in September 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 66.78 in September 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,951.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.35% returns over the last 6 months and 76.66% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4,896.704,417.504,800.80
Other Operating Income14.209.0012.00
Total Income From Operations4,910.904,426.504,812.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials948.501,143.90750.30
Purchase of Traded Goods688.90527.60594.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.30-351.9056.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost948.80872.40825.50
Depreciation316.50292.30313.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1,147.80----
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies78.10----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses--1,113.201,522.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax839.60829.00750.70
Other Income51.2087.1054.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax890.80916.10804.70
Interest25.2023.3030.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax865.60892.80774.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax865.60892.80774.40
Tax101.10305.90-320.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities764.50586.901,095.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period764.50586.901,095.10
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates7.307.7011.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates771.80594.601,106.80
Equity Share Capital83.1083.1083.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS46.5435.8766.78
Diluted EPS46.4035.7866.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS46.5435.8766.78
Diluted EPS46.4035.7866.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.