Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,910.90 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,910.90 crore in September 2020 up 2.04% from Rs. 4,812.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 771.80 crore in September 2020 down 30.27% from Rs. 1,106.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,207.30 crore in September 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 1,117.80 crore in September 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 66.78 in September 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,951.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.35% returns over the last 6 months and 76.66% over the last 12 months.