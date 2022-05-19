 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,474.90 crore, up 14.82% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,474.90 crore in March 2022 up 14.82% from Rs. 4,768.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.00 crore in March 2022 down 82.59% from Rs. 557.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.90 crore in March 2022 down 49.56% from Rs. 1,135.80 crore in March 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.61 in March 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 3,905.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,436.80 5,338.30 4,768.20
Other Operating Income 38.10 -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,474.90 5,338.30 4,768.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,303.00 760.50 1,026.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 708.70 1,081.90 676.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -113.90 -27.70 -161.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 972.60 956.30 893.00
Depreciation 293.00 294.20 308.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,411.60 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 741.90 1,351.60 1,280.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.00 921.50 744.40
Other Income 121.90 55.80 82.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.90 977.30 827.00
Interest 31.50 21.60 29.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 248.40 955.70 797.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 248.40 955.70 797.30
Tax 161.90 264.90 257.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.50 690.80 539.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.50 690.80 539.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.50 18.50 17.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.00 709.30 557.30
Equity Share Capital 83.20 83.20 83.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.84 42.75 33.61
Diluted EPS 5.83 42.65 33.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.84 42.75 33.61
Diluted EPS 5.83 42.65 33.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 19, 2022 04:00 pm
