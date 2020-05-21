Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,448.90 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,448.90 crore in March 2020 up 10.41% from Rs. 4,029.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 781.10 crore in March 2020 up 71.52% from Rs. 455.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,022.80 crore in March 2020 up 13.37% from Rs. 902.20 crore in March 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 47.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 27.45 in March 2019.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 3,910.20 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.75% returns over the last 6 months and 51.01% over the last 12 months.