you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,029.60 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,029.60 crore in March 2019 up 13.39% from Rs. 3,553.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 455.40 crore in March 2019 up 67.36% from Rs. 272.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 902.20 crore in March 2019 up 48.27% from Rs. 608.50 crore in March 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 27.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 16.39 in March 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,801.00 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 40.47% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,747.20 3,786.10 3,534.90
Other Operating Income 282.40 78.50 19.00
Total Income From Operations 4,029.60 3,864.60 3,553.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 736.00 735.40 730.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 439.30 541.80 448.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 87.10 -101.40 -172.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 841.50 805.40 800.50
Depreciation 287.20 290.30 276.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,106.80 1,078.80 1,183.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 531.70 514.30 287.30
Other Income 83.30 102.30 44.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 615.00 616.60 332.20
Interest 24.50 24.10 17.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 590.50 592.50 314.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 590.50 592.50 314.40
Tax 150.80 101.10 49.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 439.70 491.40 265.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 439.70 491.40 265.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.70 8.90 6.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 455.40 500.30 272.10
Equity Share Capital 83.00 83.00 83.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.45 30.16 16.39
Diluted EPS 27.41 30.12 16.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.45 30.16 16.39
Diluted EPS 27.41 30.12 16.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 17, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

