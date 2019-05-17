Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,029.60 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,029.60 crore in March 2019 up 13.39% from Rs. 3,553.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 455.40 crore in March 2019 up 67.36% from Rs. 272.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 902.20 crore in March 2019 up 48.27% from Rs. 608.50 crore in March 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 27.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 16.39 in March 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,801.00 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 40.47% over the last 12 months.