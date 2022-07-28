 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,232.90 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,232.90 crore in June 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 4,945.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,189.00 crore in June 2022 up 212.57% from Rs. 380.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,795.10 crore in June 2022 up 113.09% from Rs. 842.40 crore in June 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 71.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.95 in June 2021.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,286.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and -9.42% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,215.40 5,436.80 4,945.10
Other Operating Income 17.50 38.10 --
Total Income From Operations 5,232.90 5,474.90 4,945.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,189.10 1,303.00 1,113.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 875.50 708.70 973.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -153.30 -113.90 -385.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,045.70 972.60 946.50
Depreciation 301.80 293.00 283.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,334.70 1,411.60 1,562.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- 741.90 --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 639.40 158.00 450.60
Other Income 853.90 121.90 107.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,493.30 279.90 558.50
Interest 34.70 31.50 19.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,458.60 248.40 539.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,458.60 248.40 539.20
Tax 279.00 161.90 175.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,179.60 86.50 363.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,179.60 86.50 363.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 9.40 10.50 16.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,189.00 97.00 380.40
Equity Share Capital 83.20 83.20 83.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.64 5.84 22.95
Diluted EPS 71.49 5.83 22.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.64 5.84 22.95
Diluted EPS 71.49 5.83 22.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.