Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,945.10 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,945.10 crore in June 2021 up 11.72% from Rs. 4,426.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.40 crore in June 2021 down 36.02% from Rs. 594.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 842.40 crore in June 2021 down 30.29% from Rs. 1,208.40 crore in June 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 35.87 in June 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 5,411.25 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 34.75% over the last 12 months.