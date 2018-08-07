App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 12:40 PM IST

Dr Reddys Labs consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3,736.50 crore

Dr Reddys Laboratories has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 3,736.50 crore and a net profit of Rs 476.10 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Dr Reddys Laboratories has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 3,736.50 crore and a net profit of Rs 476.10 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 3,333.20 crore and net profit was Rs 66.60 crore.
Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,234.40 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 1.24% over the last 12 months.
Dr Reddys Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,650.70 3,534.90 3,315.90
Other Operating Income 85.80 19.00 17.30
Total Income From Operations 3,736.50 3,553.90 3,333.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 739.40 730.50 654.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 443.00 448.80 279.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -177.50 -172.60 24.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 837.10 800.50 807.30
Depreciation 278.70 276.30 259.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 326.40
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,125.70 1,183.10 917.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 490.10 287.30 64.00
Other Income 50.40 44.90 38.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 540.50 332.20 102.00
Interest 19.50 17.80 21.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 521.00 314.40 80.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 521.00 314.40 80.50
Tax 53.20 49.20 23.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 467.80 265.20 56.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 467.80 265.20 56.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.30 6.90 9.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 476.10 272.10 66.60
Equity Share Capital 83.00 83.00 82.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.69 16.39 4.02
Diluted EPS 28.66 16.36 4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.69 16.39 4.02
Diluted EPS 28.66 16.36 4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 12:36 pm

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results

