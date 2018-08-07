Dr Reddys Labs consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3,736.50 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,650.70 3,534.90 3,315.90 Other Operating Income 85.80 19.00 17.30 Total Income From Operations 3,736.50 3,553.90 3,333.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 739.40 730.50 654.80 Purchase of Traded Goods 443.00 448.80 279.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -177.50 -172.60 24.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 837.10 800.50 807.30 Depreciation 278.70 276.30 259.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 326.40 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,125.70 1,183.10 917.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 490.10 287.30 64.00 Other Income 50.40 44.90 38.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 540.50 332.20 102.00 Interest 19.50 17.80 21.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 521.00 314.40 80.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 521.00 314.40 80.50 Tax 53.20 49.20 23.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 467.80 265.20 56.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 467.80 265.20 56.80 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.30 6.90 9.80 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 476.10 272.10 66.60 Equity Share Capital 83.00 83.00 82.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 28.69 16.39 4.02 Diluted EPS 28.66 16.36 4.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 28.69 16.39 4.02 Diluted EPS 28.66 16.36 4.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited