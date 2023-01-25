Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,789.80 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 6,789.80 crore in December 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 5,338.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,243.90 crore in December 2022 up 75.37% from Rs. 709.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,997.20 crore in December 2022 up 57.07% from Rs. 1,271.50 crore in December 2021.
Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 74.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 42.75 in December 2021.
|Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,252.75 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -3.41% over the last 12 months.
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,789.80
|6,305.70
|5,338.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|26.10
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,789.80
|6,331.80
|5,338.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,289.10
|668.80
|760.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|916.00
|808.90
|1,081.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-203.70
|369.30
|-27.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,173.20
|1,151.70
|956.30
|Depreciation
|323.70
|309.20
|294.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|1,431.70
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|2.50
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,676.70
|--
|1,351.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,614.80
|1,589.70
|921.50
|Other Income
|58.70
|40.80
|55.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,673.50
|1,630.50
|977.30
|Interest
|41.80
|30.90
|21.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,631.70
|1,599.60
|955.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,631.70
|1,599.60
|955.70
|Tax
|393.80
|499.40
|264.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,237.90
|1,100.20
|690.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,237.90
|1,100.20
|690.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|6.00
|14.00
|18.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,243.90
|1,114.20
|709.30
|Equity Share Capital
|83.30
|83.20
|83.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|74.91
|67.13
|42.75
|Diluted EPS
|74.76
|66.98
|42.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|74.91
|66.12
|42.75
|Diluted EPS
|74.76
|66.98
|42.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited