Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,789.80 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6,789.80 6,305.70 5,338.30 Other Operating Income -- 26.10 -- Total Income From Operations 6,789.80 6,331.80 5,338.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,289.10 668.80 760.50 Purchase of Traded Goods 916.00 808.90 1,081.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -203.70 369.30 -27.70 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,173.20 1,151.70 956.30 Depreciation 323.70 309.20 294.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 1,431.70 -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 2.50 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,676.70 -- 1,351.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,614.80 1,589.70 921.50 Other Income 58.70 40.80 55.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,673.50 1,630.50 977.30 Interest 41.80 30.90 21.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,631.70 1,599.60 955.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,631.70 1,599.60 955.70 Tax 393.80 499.40 264.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,237.90 1,100.20 690.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,237.90 1,100.20 690.80 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.00 14.00 18.50 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,243.90 1,114.20 709.30 Equity Share Capital 83.30 83.20 83.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 74.91 67.13 42.75 Diluted EPS 74.76 66.98 42.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 74.91 66.12 42.75 Diluted EPS 74.76 66.98 42.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited