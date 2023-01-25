English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,789.80 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 6,789.80 crore in December 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 5,338.30 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,243.90 crore in December 2022 up 75.37% from Rs. 709.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,997.20 crore in December 2022 up 57.07% from Rs. 1,271.50 crore in December 2021.
    Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 74.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 42.75 in December 2021.Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,252.75 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -3.41% over the last 12 months.
    Dr Reddys Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,789.806,305.705,338.30
    Other Operating Income--26.10--
    Total Income From Operations6,789.806,331.805,338.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,289.10668.80760.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods916.00808.901,081.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-203.70369.30-27.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,173.201,151.70956.30
    Depreciation323.70309.20294.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--1,431.70--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--2.50--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,676.70--1,351.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,614.801,589.70921.50
    Other Income58.7040.8055.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,673.501,630.50977.30
    Interest41.8030.9021.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,631.701,599.60955.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,631.701,599.60955.70
    Tax393.80499.40264.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,237.901,100.20690.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,237.901,100.20690.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.0014.0018.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,243.901,114.20709.30
    Equity Share Capital83.3083.2083.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS74.9167.1342.75
    Diluted EPS74.7666.9842.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS74.9166.1242.75
    Diluted EPS74.7666.9842.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited