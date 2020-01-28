Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,397.10 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,397.10 crore in December 2019 up 13.78% from Rs. 3,864.60 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 538.40 crore in December 2019 down 207.62% from Rs. 500.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 221.40 crore in December 2019 down 124.41% from Rs. 906.90 crore in December 2018.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 3,188.75 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.