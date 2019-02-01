App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:40 PM IST

Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,864.60 crore, up 0.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,864.60 crore in December 2018 up 0.8% from Rs. 3,834.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 500.30 crore in December 2018 up 65.28% from Rs. 302.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 906.90 crore in December 2018 up 8.52% from Rs. 835.70 crore in December 2017.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 30.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 18.25 in December 2017.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,532.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 16.42% returns over the last 6 months and 17.38% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,786.10 3,686.60 3,806.00
Other Operating Income 78.50 130.90 28.10
Total Income From Operations 3,864.60 3,817.50 3,834.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 735.40 678.60 637.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 541.80 456.70 390.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -101.40 -83.60 8.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 805.40 872.20 818.10
Depreciation 290.30 278.60 271.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 335.70
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,078.80 1,134.30 850.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 514.30 480.70 521.20
Other Income 102.30 128.20 43.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 616.60 608.90 564.20
Interest 24.10 20.80 17.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 592.50 588.10 547.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 592.50 588.10 547.00
Tax 101.10 80.70 252.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 491.40 507.40 294.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 491.40 507.40 294.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.90 10.90 8.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 500.30 518.30 302.70
Equity Share Capital 83.00 83.00 82.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.16 31.22 18.25
Diluted EPS 30.12 31.18 18.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.16 31.22 18.25
Diluted EPS 30.12 31.18 18.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

