Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,864.60 crore, up 0.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,864.60 crore in December 2018 up 0.8% from Rs. 3,834.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 500.30 crore in December 2018 up 65.28% from Rs. 302.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 906.90 crore in December 2018 up 8.52% from Rs. 835.70 crore in December 2017.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 30.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 18.25 in December 2017.

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 2,532.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 16.42% returns over the last 6 months and 17.38% over the last 12 months.