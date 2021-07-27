Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 profit falls 1.5% to Rs 570.8 crore, revenue increases 11.4%

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has reported consolidated profit at Rs 570.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, a 1.5 percent drop from the year-ago period, hit by lower operating profit and income. Profit in June 2020 quarter stood at Rs 579.3 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 11.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,919.4 crore in Q1FY22.

"The financial performance of the quarter has been driven by healthy sales growth," said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD.

He is confident about improving margins in the upcoming quarters which will be led by the scale up of recent launches, new product launches and productivity.

"While we continue to sharpen execution in our core business, we are also conducting pilots in areas such as Nutrition, Di tamer, and Digital Health & Wellness, which can be future growth drivers," Prasad said.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 12.3 percent to Rs 1,019 crore and margin declined 560 bps to 20.7 percent compared to corresponding period last fiscal as the operating expenses increased 14.7 percent to Rs 1,909.2 crore in the same period.

Overall earnings missed analysts' expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 700 crore on revenue of Rs 4,991.4 crore and operating profit was expected at Rs 1,168.5 crore with margin at 23.4 percent for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Gross profit rose 3.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,569.9 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Global generics business has registered a healthy 17 percent year-on-year growth at Rs 4,111.3 crore in Q1FY22, as Europe region reported a growth of 12 percent at Rs 399.4 crore, and Emerging Markets business grew by 14 percent to Rs 912.9 crore.

India's operations were strong, growing 69 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,060 crore but North America business remained tepid, rising 1 percent to Rs 1,739 crore in Q1FY22.

"The overall growth in global generics was on account of new product launches and volume traction in the base business, partly offset by price erosion in some of our products and adverse forex rates," said Dr Reddy's Labs in its BSE filing.

India's revenue growth was driven by increase in sales volumes of existing products, led by increase in sale of Covid drugs due to severe second wave witnessed in India, the company added.

Dr Reddy's said the North America's business was driven by launch of new products and increase in volumes of certain of existing products, which was offset by price erosion in some molecules and adverse forex rates.

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) segment reported a 12 percent year-on-year decline at Rs 754 crore during the quarter ended June 2021.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details.)