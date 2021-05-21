MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit jumps over 2.5 times to Rs 85.1 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
May 21, 2021 / 10:15 PM IST

Diagnostics firm Dr Lal PathLabs on Friday reported an over 2.5 times rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 85.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly on account of a rise in the non-COVID-19 business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 431 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 301.7 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Dr Lal PathLabs Executive Chairman Arvind Lal said, "Even though the concluding quarter of FY21 was marked by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India, we have ensured that our non-COVID-19 business has shown growth."

The COVID-19 business started increasing by the end of the quarter due to the growing caseload of coronavirus cases, he added.

Close

Related stories

Its non-COVID-19 business achieved a phenomenal increase with 26.8 percent growth year-on-year; COVID-19 testing surged again in March as caseloads rose across the country, Dr Lal PathLabs said.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 296.5 crore as against Rs 227.6 crore for the year-ago fiscal, the filing said.

The firm's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,581.3 crore for the financial year ended March 2021. It was Rs 1,330.4 crore for the previous fiscal year, it added.

In a separate filing, Dr Lal PathLabs said its board has approved recommendation of a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 per share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs were trading at Rs 2,833.65 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.73 per cent from its previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Dr Lal PathLabs #Results
first published: May 21, 2021 10:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.