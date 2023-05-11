English
    Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit falls 8% to Rs 57 crore

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 491 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 485 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    May 11, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
    Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 8 per cent to Rs 57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

    The company had reported a net profit of Rs 62 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 491 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 485 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

    The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share (60 per cent) on a face value of Rs 10 per share for the year ended March 31, 2023.

    Shares of the company ended 2.21 per cent down at Rs 1,906.80 apiece on the BSE.

