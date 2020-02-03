Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 net profit up 19% to Rs 54.9cr

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Monday reported a 19.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 327.9 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 292.5 crore in the year-ago period.