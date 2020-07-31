App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM today
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 profit falls 52% to Rs 28.4 crore

Its revenue was down 20.6% at Rs 266 crore against Rs 335.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Diagnostic and related healthcare service provider Dr Lal PathLabs has posted 51.9 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 28.4 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore in a year ago period.

Its revenue was down 20.6% at Rs 266 crore against Rs 335.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 49.2% at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 95.1 crore, while margin was at 18.2% versus 28.4%, YoY.

Close

At 14:44 hrs Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 1,939.35, up Rs 58.25, or 3.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,029.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,037.60 on 21 July, 2020 and 16 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.46 percent below its 52-week high and 86.91 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Dr Lal PathLabs #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.