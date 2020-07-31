Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 profit falls 52% to Rs 28.4 crore

Diagnostic and related healthcare service provider Dr Lal PathLabs has posted 51.9 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 28.4 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore in a year ago period.

Its revenue was down 20.6% at Rs 266 crore against Rs 335.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 49.2% at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 95.1 crore, while margin was at 18.2% versus 28.4%, YoY.

At 14:44 hrs Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 1,939.35, up Rs 58.25, or 3.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,029.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,037.60 on 21 July, 2020 and 16 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.46 percent below its 52-week high and 86.91 percent above its 52-week low.