Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 profit falls 52% to Rs 28.4 crore

Its revenue was down 20.6% at Rs 266 crore against Rs 335.2 crore.
Diagnostic and related healthcare service provider Dr Lal PathLabs has posted 51.9 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 28.4 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore in a year ago period.
Its revenue was down 20.6% at Rs 266 crore against Rs 335.2 crore.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 49.2% at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 95.1 crore, while margin was at 18.2% versus 28.4%, YoY.
At 14:44 hrs Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 1,939.35, up Rs 58.25, or 3.10 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,029.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,037.60 on 21 July, 2020 and 16 July, 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 4.46 percent below its 52-week high and 86.91 percent above its 52-week low.