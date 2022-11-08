English
    Dr Lal PathLab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 466.90 crore, down 0.74% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 466.90 crore in September 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 470.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.60 crore in September 2022 down 16.29% from Rs. 93.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.80 crore in September 2022 down 7.08% from Rs. 148.30 crore in September 2021.

    Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.36 in September 2021.

    Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,578.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.21% returns over the last 6 months and -29.44% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Lal PathLabs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations466.90439.30470.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations466.90439.30470.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.1099.80117.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.7080.6078.10
    Depreciation21.4018.8018.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.90149.50141.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.8090.60114.90
    Other Income7.6018.8015.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.40109.40130.20
    Interest10.007.704.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.40101.70125.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.40101.70125.90
    Tax27.8022.1032.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.6079.6093.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.6079.6093.90
    Equity Share Capital83.4083.4083.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.509.6111.36
    Diluted EPS9.449.5911.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.509.6111.36
    Diluted EPS9.449.5911.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
