Dr Lal PathLab Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 307.20 crore, up 14.07% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 307.20 crore in September 2018 up 14.07% from Rs. 269.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.20 crore in September 2018 up 9.96% from Rs. 50.20 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.90 crore in September 2018 up 13.68% from Rs. 82.60 crore in September 2017.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.15 in September 2017.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 886.75 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given 6.33% returns over the last 6 months and 7.11% over the last 12 months.