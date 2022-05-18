 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Lal PathLab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.90 crore, up 2.67% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

Net Sales at Rs 414.90 crore in March 2022 up 2.67% from Rs. 404.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.20 crore in March 2022 down 17.15% from Rs. 78.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.70 crore in March 2022 down 6.96% from Rs. 126.50 crore in March 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.52 in March 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,184.60 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.61% over the last 12 months.

Dr Lal PathLabs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 414.90 422.50 404.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 414.90 422.50 404.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.30 103.40 96.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.20 81.10 71.20
Depreciation 21.50 18.90 17.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.60 138.50 123.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.30 80.60 95.50
Other Income 12.90 11.30 13.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.20 91.90 108.60
Interest 11.10 8.70 3.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.10 83.20 104.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.10 83.20 104.70
Tax 19.90 21.50 26.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.20 61.70 78.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.20 61.70 78.70
Equity Share Capital 83.30 83.30 83.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 7.46 9.52
Diluted EPS 7.85 7.43 9.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 7.46 9.52
Diluted EPS 7.85 7.43 9.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
