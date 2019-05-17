Dr Lal PathLab Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 292.00 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.00 crore in March 2019 up 12.96% from Rs. 258.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.00 crore in March 2019 up 15.87% from Rs. 39.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.10 crore in March 2019 up 7.98% from Rs. 71.40 crore in March 2018.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.83 in March 2018.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 1,041.25 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.08% returns over the last 6 months and 17.03% over the last 12 months.