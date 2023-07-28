Dr Lal PathLab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 480.10 crore, up 9.29% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 480.10 431.00 439.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 480.10 431.00 439.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 99.00 90.30 99.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 89.80 76.90 80.60 Depreciation 18.40 20.80 18.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 155.50 148.10 149.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.40 94.90 90.60 Other Income 15.00 11.60 18.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.40 106.50 109.40 Interest 7.30 8.40 7.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.10 98.10 101.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 125.10 98.10 101.70 Tax 31.50 26.70 22.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.60 71.40 79.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.60 71.40 79.60 Equity Share Capital 83.40 83.40 83.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.28 8.61 9.61 Diluted EPS 11.25 8.58 9.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.28 8.61 9.61 Diluted EPS 11.25 8.58 9.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited