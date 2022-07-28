 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Lal PathLab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.30 crore, down 22.23% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

Net Sales at Rs 439.30 crore in June 2022 down 22.23% from Rs. 564.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.60 crore in June 2022 down 35.44% from Rs. 123.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.20 crore in June 2022 down 31.22% from Rs. 186.40 crore in June 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.93 in June 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,170.10 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and -40.08% over the last 12 months.

Dr Lal PathLabs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 439.30 414.90 564.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 439.30 414.90 564.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 99.80 91.30 133.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.60 80.20 80.80
Depreciation 18.80 21.50 16.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.50 138.60 177.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.60 83.30 156.10
Other Income 18.80 12.90 13.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.40 96.20 169.60
Interest 7.70 11.10 4.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.70 85.10 165.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.70 85.10 165.20
Tax 22.10 19.90 41.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.60 65.20 123.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.60 65.20 123.30
Equity Share Capital 83.40 83.30 83.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.61 7.88 14.93
Diluted EPS 9.59 7.85 14.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.61 7.88 14.93
Diluted EPS 9.59 7.85 14.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
