Dr Lal PathLab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.40 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

Net Sales at Rs 428.40 crore in December 2022 up 1.4% from Rs. 422.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in December 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 61.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.99% from Rs. 110.80 crore in December 2021.

Dr Lal PathLabs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 428.40 466.90 422.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 428.40 466.90 422.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.70 102.10 103.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.40 75.70 81.10
Depreciation 20.60 21.40 18.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 145.90 158.90 138.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.80 108.80 80.60
Other Income 8.60 7.60 11.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.40 116.40 91.90
Interest 8.30 10.00 8.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.10 106.40 83.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.10 106.40 83.20
Tax 21.70 27.80 21.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.40 78.60 61.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.40 78.60 61.70
Equity Share Capital 83.40 83.40 83.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.53 9.50 7.46
Diluted EPS 7.50 9.44 7.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.53 9.50 7.46
Diluted EPS 7.50 9.44 7.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
