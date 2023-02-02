Dr Lal PathLab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.40 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.40 crore in December 2022 up 1.4% from Rs. 422.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in December 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 61.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.99% from Rs. 110.80 crore in December 2021.