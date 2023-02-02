English
    Dr Lal PathLab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.40 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 428.40 crore in December 2022 up 1.4% from Rs. 422.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in December 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 61.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.99% from Rs. 110.80 crore in December 2021.

    Dr Lal PathLabs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations428.40466.90422.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations428.40466.90422.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.70102.10103.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.4075.7081.10
    Depreciation20.6021.4018.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.90158.90138.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.80108.8080.60
    Other Income8.607.6011.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.40116.4091.90
    Interest8.3010.008.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.10106.4083.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.10106.4083.20
    Tax21.7027.8021.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.4078.6061.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.4078.6061.70
    Equity Share Capital83.4083.4083.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.539.507.46
    Diluted EPS7.509.447.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.539.507.46
    Diluted EPS7.509.447.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
