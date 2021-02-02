MARKET NEWS

Dr Lal PathLab Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 427.10 crore, up 37.6% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

Net Sales at Rs 427.10 crore in December 2020 up 37.6% from Rs. 310.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.70 crore in December 2020 up 81.41% from Rs. 51.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.60 crore in December 2020 up 62.32% from Rs. 89.70 crore in December 2019.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 11.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.20 in December 2019.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,296.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 29.79% over the last 12 months.

Dr Lal PathLabs
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations427.10404.30310.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations427.10404.30310.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials102.80101.6070.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost65.3064.6058.70
Depreciation17.8017.7017.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses128.00122.40104.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.2098.0059.00
Other Income14.6012.5013.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.80110.5072.30
Interest3.703.703.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.10106.8068.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax124.10106.8068.60
Tax31.4026.9017.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.7079.9051.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.7079.9051.10
Equity Share Capital83.3083.3083.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.239.686.20
Diluted EPS11.209.656.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.239.686.20
Diluted EPS11.209.656.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dr Lal PathLab #Dr Lal PathLabs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:11 am

