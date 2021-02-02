Dr Lal PathLab Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 427.10 crore, up 37.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.10 crore in December 2020 up 37.6% from Rs. 310.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.70 crore in December 2020 up 81.41% from Rs. 51.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.60 crore in December 2020 up 62.32% from Rs. 89.70 crore in December 2019.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 11.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.20 in December 2019.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,296.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 29.79% over the last 12 months.