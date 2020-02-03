Dr Lal PathLab Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 310.40 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.40 crore in December 2019 up 9.76% from Rs. 282.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.10 crore in December 2019 up 15.35% from Rs. 44.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.70 crore in December 2019 up 20.4% from Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2018.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.38 in December 2018.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 1,769.15 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.29% returns over the last 6 months and 70.00% over the last 12 months.