Dr Lal PathLab Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 282.80 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.80 crore in December 2018 up 11.16% from Rs. 254.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.30 crore in December 2018 up 26.57% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2018 up 21.14% from Rs. 61.50 crore in December 2017.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.28 in December 2017.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 1,077.90 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 20.30% over the last 12 months.