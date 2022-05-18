Dr Lal Pathlab misses Q4 estimates; shares hit 19-month low

Shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd dropped over 7 percent in early trade on May 18 to hit a 19-month low, after the firm reported lower than expected March quarter earnings.

The stock dropped to Rs 2022.55 apiece today- a level last seen on 16 October 2020. At 10.30am, the scrip traded at Rs 2030.10 per share on BSE, down 7.1 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was at 54,641.83, up 323.36 points or 0.60 percent. This is the fourth consecutive session where the stock has been trading in the red zone.

Year to date, Dr Lal Path is down over 46 percent. Rival Metropolis Healthcare fell 7 percent to Rs 1798 a share on BSE. The stock fell for the ninth consecutive session. So far this year it is down 48 percent.

"Result was below our estimates due to QoQ decline in ex-covid business", said ICICI Securities in a note to investors. The brokerage firm has maintained buy rating on the stock but cut its target price to Rs 2981 a share from Rs 3525 a share.

Net profit for the quarter fell 26% year on year to Rs 61.30 crore against Bloomberg estimates of Rs 82.31 crore. Revenue rose 13% YoY to Rs 486 crore. Total cost rose 24% on year to Rs 414 crore.

EBITDA margin declined 340bps YoY to 24.9% due to consolidation of low margin Suburban business. Non-covid business displayed growth of 12% on a low base of last year but fell 3% sequentially. Covid and allied business contributed 13.6% to overall revenues.

"Increasing competitive landscape, declining covid sales and low margins of Suburban will restrict the EBITDA margin to 25-26% over FY22-FY24E, in our view", ICICI Securities report said.

"We cut revenue and EBITDA estimates by 10% and 20% over FY23E-FY24E to factor in declining covid sales, higher competitive intensity and consolidation of low margin Suburban business. However, recent correction in the stock price largely factors in the near-term concern", ICICI report added.

Analysts say Dr Lal faces a tough FY23 as Covid ebbs away from revenues even as base quarters had a significant proportion of Covid sales.

"We cut volume growth estimates in FY23 on the back of increased competitive intensity and its management choice of not going after a cash burn model driven competition. Suburban revenues also expected to share a similar cut with revenues lower than last non Covid full year sales. Expect volume growth to revive on a weak base of FY23 which would help margins in next fiscal. Hence while we cut FY23/24 estimates in a meaningful manner, our positive bias still stays on expectation of margin recovery beyond current fiscal" brokerage firm Yes Securities said in a note to investors.