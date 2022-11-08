 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.80 crore, up 7.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

Net Sales at Rs 533.80 crore in September 2022 up 7.1% from Rs. 498.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.70 crore in September 2022 down 24.53% from Rs. 95.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.50 crore in September 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 155.80 crore in September 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.49 in September 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,578.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.21% returns over the last 6 months and -29.44% over the last 12 months.

Dr Lal PathLabs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 533.80 502.70 498.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 533.80 502.70 498.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.20 114.20 124.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.90 96.80 83.60
Depreciation 38.80 35.90 20.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 182.90 174.20 148.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.00 81.60 121.00
Other Income 8.70 8.30 14.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.70 89.90 135.30
Interest 10.90 8.50 4.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.80 81.40 130.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.80 81.40 130.60
Tax 30.40 23.20 34.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.40 58.20 96.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.40 58.20 96.30
Minority Interest -0.70 -0.50 -1.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.70 57.70 95.00
Equity Share Capital 83.40 83.40 83.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.64 6.97 11.49
Diluted EPS 8.60 6.96 11.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.64 6.97 11.49
Diluted EPS 8.60 6.96 11.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
