    Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.80 crore, up 7.1% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 533.80 crore in September 2022 up 7.1% from Rs. 498.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.70 crore in September 2022 down 24.53% from Rs. 95.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.50 crore in September 2022 down 2.12% from Rs. 155.80 crore in September 2021.

    Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.49 in September 2021.

    Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,578.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.21% returns over the last 6 months and -29.44% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Lal PathLabs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations533.80502.70498.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations533.80502.70498.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.20114.20124.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.9096.8083.60
    Depreciation38.8035.9020.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses182.90174.20148.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.0081.60121.00
    Other Income8.708.3014.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.7089.90135.30
    Interest10.908.504.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.8081.40130.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.8081.40130.60
    Tax30.4023.2034.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.4058.2096.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.4058.2096.30
    Minority Interest-0.70-0.50-1.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.7057.7095.00
    Equity Share Capital83.4083.4083.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.646.9711.49
    Diluted EPS8.606.9611.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.646.9711.49
    Diluted EPS8.606.9611.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm