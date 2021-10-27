Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 498.40 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.40 crore in September 2021 up 15.4% from Rs. 431.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.00 crore in September 2021 up 11.37% from Rs. 85.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.80 crore in September 2021 up 11.21% from Rs. 140.10 crore in September 2020.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 11.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.34 in September 2020.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 3,556.45 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.22% returns over the last 6 months and 56.74% over the last 12 months.