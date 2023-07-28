Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 541.00 crore, up 7.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.62% from Rs. 502.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.60 crore in June 2023 up 43.15% from Rs. 57.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.60 crore in June 2023 up 27.66% from Rs. 125.80 crore in June 2022.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 9.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.97 in June 2022.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,481.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months and 15.74% over the last 12 months.