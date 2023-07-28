English
    Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 541.00 crore, up 7.62% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 541.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.62% from Rs. 502.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.60 crore in June 2023 up 43.15% from Rs. 57.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.60 crore in June 2023 up 27.66% from Rs. 125.80 crore in June 2022.

    Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 9.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.97 in June 2022.

    Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,481.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months and 15.74% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Lal PathLabs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations541.00491.00502.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations541.00491.00502.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.10105.90114.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.7092.5096.80
    Depreciation35.1037.6035.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses177.00177.00174.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.1078.0081.60
    Other Income14.4014.208.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.5092.2089.90
    Interest8.009.008.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax117.5083.2081.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax117.5083.2081.40
    Tax33.9026.3023.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.6056.9058.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.6056.9058.20
    Minority Interest-1.00-0.20-0.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates82.6056.7057.70
    Equity Share Capital83.4083.4083.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.956.846.97
    Diluted EPS9.936.826.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.956.846.97
    Diluted EPS9.936.826.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 28, 2023

