Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 502.70 crore, down 17.13% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

Net Sales at Rs 502.70 crore in June 2022 down 17.13% from Rs. 606.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.70 crore in June 2022 down 56.02% from Rs. 131.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.80 crore in June 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 203.10 crore in June 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.87 in June 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,170.10 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and -40.08% over the last 12 months.

Dr Lal PathLabs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 502.70 485.50 606.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 502.70 485.50 606.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.20 113.90 145.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.80 97.50 86.40
Depreciation 35.90 37.70 19.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.20 153.00 186.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.60 83.40 169.80
Other Income 8.30 12.00 14.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.90 95.40 183.90
Interest 8.50 11.90 4.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.40 83.50 179.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.40 83.50 179.30
Tax 23.20 21.40 45.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.20 62.10 133.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.20 62.10 133.70
Minority Interest -0.50 -0.80 -2.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.70 61.30 131.20
Equity Share Capital 83.40 83.30 83.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.97 7.41 15.87
Diluted EPS 6.96 7.38 15.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.97 7.41 15.87
Diluted EPS 6.96 7.38 15.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
