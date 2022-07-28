Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 502.70 crore, down 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.70 crore in June 2022 down 17.13% from Rs. 606.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.70 crore in June 2022 down 56.02% from Rs. 131.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.80 crore in June 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 203.10 crore in June 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.87 in June 2021.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,170.10 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and -40.08% over the last 12 months.