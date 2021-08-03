Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 606.60 crore, up 128.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 606.60 crore in June 2021 up 128.05% from Rs. 266.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.20 crore in June 2021 up 361.97% from Rs. 28.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.10 crore in June 2021 up 240.2% from Rs. 59.70 crore in June 2020.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has increased to Rs. 15.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in June 2020.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 3,718.60 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.60% returns over the last 6 months and 99.36% over the last 12 months.