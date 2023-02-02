 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.40 crore, down 1.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

Net Sales at Rs 489.40 crore in December 2022 down 1.51% from Rs. 496.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.80 crore in December 2022 down 7.85% from Rs. 57.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 121.30 crore in December 2021.

Dr Lal PathLabs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 489.40 533.80 496.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 489.40 533.80 496.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.90 116.20 118.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.30 90.90 97.30
Depreciation 37.90 38.80 30.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.20 182.90 171.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.10 105.00 78.50
Other Income 10.50 8.70 12.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.60 113.70 90.60
Interest 9.10 10.90 9.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.50 102.80 81.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.50 102.80 81.50
Tax 22.90 30.40 23.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.60 72.40 58.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.60 72.40 58.20
Minority Interest -0.80 -0.70 -0.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.80 71.70 57.30
Equity Share Capital 83.40 83.40 83.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.37 8.64 6.93
Diluted EPS 6.35 8.60 6.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.37 8.64 6.93
Diluted EPS 6.35 8.60 6.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited