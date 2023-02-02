Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.40 crore, down 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.40 crore in December 2022 down 1.51% from Rs. 496.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.80 crore in December 2022 down 7.85% from Rs. 57.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 121.30 crore in December 2021.