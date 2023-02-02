English
    Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.40 crore, down 1.51% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 489.40 crore in December 2022 down 1.51% from Rs. 496.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.80 crore in December 2022 down 7.85% from Rs. 57.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 121.30 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations489.40533.80496.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations489.40533.80496.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.90116.20118.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.3090.9097.30
    Depreciation37.9038.8030.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses169.20182.90171.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.10105.0078.50
    Other Income10.508.7012.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.60113.7090.60
    Interest9.1010.909.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.50102.8081.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.50102.8081.50
    Tax22.9030.4023.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.6072.4058.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.6072.4058.20
    Minority Interest-0.80-0.70-0.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.8071.7057.30
    Equity Share Capital83.4083.4083.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.378.646.93
    Diluted EPS6.358.606.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.378.646.93
    Diluted EPS6.358.606.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited