Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore in September 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 58.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in September 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.39 crore in September 2022 down 1.72% from Rs. 19.73 crore in September 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,369.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.34% returns over the last 6 months and 142.69% over the last 12 months.

Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.75 66.39 58.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.75 66.39 58.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.71 7.70 6.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.27 -0.52 -0.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.11 12.64 9.74
Depreciation 5.84 5.70 5.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.57 26.78 22.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.79 14.09 14.26
Other Income 0.76 0.20 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.55 14.29 14.68
Interest 1.14 2.18 1.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.41 12.11 13.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.41 12.11 13.16
Tax 3.34 3.00 3.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.07 9.11 9.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.07 9.11 9.80
Equity Share Capital 4.70 4.70 4.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.30 19.38 20.86
Diluted EPS 19.30 19.38 20.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.30 19.38 20.86
Diluted EPS 19.30 19.38 20.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am
