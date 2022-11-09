Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore in September 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 58.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in September 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.39 crore in September 2022 down 1.72% from Rs. 19.73 crore in September 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,369.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.34% returns over the last 6 months and 142.69% over the last 12 months.