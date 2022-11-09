English
    Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore in September 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 58.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in September 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.39 crore in September 2022 down 1.72% from Rs. 19.73 crore in September 2021.

    Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

    Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,369.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.34% returns over the last 6 months and 142.69% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.7566.3958.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.7566.3958.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.717.706.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-0.52-0.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1112.649.74
    Depreciation5.845.705.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5726.7822.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7914.0914.26
    Other Income0.760.200.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5514.2914.68
    Interest1.142.181.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4112.1113.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4112.1113.16
    Tax3.343.003.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.079.119.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.079.119.80
    Equity Share Capital4.704.704.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3019.3820.86
    Diluted EPS19.3019.3820.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3019.3820.86
    Diluted EPS19.3019.3820.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

