    Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.21 crore, up 24.34% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.21 crore in March 2023 up 24.34% from Rs. 55.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 up 99.01% from Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2023 up 29.54% from Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2022.

    Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 29.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.63 in March 2022.

    Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,394.25 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.69% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.2163.5455.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.2163.5455.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.567.716.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.40-0.48-0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0213.499.57
    Depreciation1.547.105.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.3127.4723.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.388.2510.71
    Other Income0.610.190.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.998.4410.97
    Interest1.811.741.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.186.709.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.186.709.23
    Tax4.501.642.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.685.066.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.685.066.87
    Equity Share Capital4.704.704.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.1110.7714.63
    Diluted EPS29.1110.7714.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.1110.7714.63
    Diluted EPS29.1110.7714.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm