Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.21 crore, up 24.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.21 crore in March 2023 up 24.34% from Rs. 55.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 up 99.01% from Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2023 up 29.54% from Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2022.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 29.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.63 in March 2022.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,394.25 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 90.69% over the last 12 months.