Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.66 crore, up 7.64% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.66 crore in March 2022 up 7.64% from Rs. 51.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2022 up 292.2% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2022 up 2.15% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 14.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 759.85 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.95% returns over the last 6 months and 118.03% over the last 12 months.

Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.66 56.48 51.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.66 56.48 51.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.56 6.43 6.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 0.06 -0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.57 10.37 8.86
Depreciation 5.65 4.66 4.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.39 22.78 21.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.71 12.17 11.07
Other Income 0.26 0.25 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.97 12.42 11.50
Interest 1.73 1.53 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.23 10.89 9.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.23 10.89 9.83
Tax 2.36 2.74 8.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.87 8.15 1.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.87 8.15 1.75
Equity Share Capital 4.70 4.70 4.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.63 17.34 3.73
Diluted EPS 14.63 17.34 3.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.63 17.34 3.73
Diluted EPS 14.63 17.34 3.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 5, 2022 02:33 pm
