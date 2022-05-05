Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.66 crore, up 7.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.66 crore in March 2022 up 7.64% from Rs. 51.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2022 up 292.2% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2022 up 2.15% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 14.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in March 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 759.85 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.95% returns over the last 6 months and 118.03% over the last 12 months.