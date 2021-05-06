Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.71 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.71 crore in March 2021 up 28.3% from Rs. 40.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021 down 45.82% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2021 up 36.72% from Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2020.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.88 in March 2020.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 365.90 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.87% returns over the last 6 months and 68.04% over the last 12 months.