Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.80 crore, up 17.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.80 crore in June 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 66.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.54 crore in June 2023 up 26.67% from Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2023 up 15.11% from Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2022.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 24.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.38 in June 2022.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,789.75 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.04% returns over the last 6 months and 163.20% over the last 12 months.