    Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.80 crore, up 17.19% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.80 crore in June 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 66.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.54 crore in June 2023 up 26.67% from Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2023 up 15.11% from Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2022.

    Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 24.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.38 in June 2022.

    Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,789.75 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.04% returns over the last 6 months and 163.20% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.8069.2166.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.8069.2166.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.497.567.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.630.40-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.4314.0212.64
    Depreciation5.851.545.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6126.3126.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0519.3814.09
    Other Income1.110.610.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1619.9914.29
    Interest1.621.812.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.5418.1812.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.5418.1812.11
    Tax4.004.503.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.5413.689.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.5413.689.11
    Equity Share Capital4.704.704.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.5529.1119.38
    Diluted EPS24.5529.1119.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.5529.1119.38
    Diluted EPS24.5529.1119.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

