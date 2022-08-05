Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.39 crore, up 115.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.39 crore in June 2022 up 115.05% from Rs. 30.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2022 up 1359.68% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2022 up 262.79% from Rs. 5.51 crore in June 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 19.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 754.50 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 84.93% over the last 12 months.