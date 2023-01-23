 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 56.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 37.92% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 down 9.02% from Rs. 17.08 crore in December 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.34 in December 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,279.55 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.35% returns over the last 6 months and 64.45% over the last 12 months.

Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.54 68.75 56.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.54 68.75 56.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.71 7.71 6.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.48 -0.27 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.49 13.11 10.37
Depreciation 7.10 5.84 4.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.47 29.57 22.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.25 12.79 12.17
Other Income 0.19 0.76 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.44 13.55 12.42
Interest 1.74 1.14 1.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.70 12.41 10.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.70 12.41 10.89
Tax 1.64 3.34 2.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.06 9.07 8.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.06 9.07 8.15
Equity Share Capital 4.70 4.70 4.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.77 19.30 17.34
Diluted EPS 10.77 19.30 17.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.77 19.30 17.34
Diluted EPS 10.77 19.30 17.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

