Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 56.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 37.92% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 down 9.02% from Rs. 17.08 crore in December 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.34 in December 2021.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,279.55 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.35% returns over the last 6 months and 64.45% over the last 12 months.